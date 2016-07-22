BRIEF-VF Corp Q2 earnings $0.35/share

July 22 VF Corp
* VF Corp reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q2 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.53 billion
* VF Corp says "Q2 results were in line with our
expectations, despite a challenging environment with mixed
economic and currency conditions."
* 2016 revenue is expected to increase 3 to 4 percent versus
previous outlook of a mid-single-digit percentage rate increase.
* 2016 reported earnings per share is expected to increase 5
percent to $3.20 (up 11 percent currency neutral)
* Quarterly inventories were up 6 percent compared with same
period of 2015.
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $3.23, revenue view
$12.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In 2016, company has purchased a total of 13.2 million
shares for $834 million, well on track to achieve its $1 billion
target for full year.
* VF Corp sees gross margin to improve by about 50 basis
points to 48.7 percent, includes about 70 basis points of
headwind from changes in foreign currency.
