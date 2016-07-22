BRIEF-South State Corp reports Q2 operating earnings per share $1.18

July 22 South State Corp
* South State Corporation reports second quarter net income;
increases quarterly cash dividend
* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.18
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $1.01
* Board of directors of South State Corporation has declared
a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share payable on its
common stock
* Quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share payable is
$0.01 per share, or 3.3% higher than dividend paid in
immediately preceding quarter
* Qtrly net charge offs on non-acquired loans were 0.06% in
2Q 2106 down from 0.09%
* South State Corp qtrly net interest income $81.4 million
versus $81.6 million last quarter
