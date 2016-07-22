BRIEF-Ameris Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.57

July 22 Ameris Bancorp
* Ameris Bancorp reports net income of $20.0 million, or
$0.57 per diluted share, for second quarter 2016
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue rose 35.5 percent to $83.9 million
* Ameris Bancorp says tangible common equity to tangible
assets increased to 7.96% at June 30, 2016, compared with 7.68%
at March 31, 2016
* Ameris Bancorp says tangible book value per share of
$13.89 at June 30, 2016, compared with $11.81 per share at June
30, 2015
* Net interest income (taxable equivalent) for Q2 of 2016
totaled $55.5 million, an increase of $14.3 million compared
with Q2 of 2015
* Does not expect deposit costs/overall funding costs to
decrease materially in coming qtrs
