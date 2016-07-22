BRIEF-OFG Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.25

July 22 OFG Bancorp
* OFG Bancorp reports 2Q16 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.25
* OFG Bancorp qtrly net interest margin (NIM) remained
relatively level, at 4.65% compared to 4.67% in 1Q16
* OFG Bancorp says Q2 common equity tier 1 capital ratio
(using Basel III methodology) increased to 12.64% from 12.33%
* OFG Bancorp qtrly total provision for loan and lease
losses increased $0.7 million to $14.4 million
* OFG Bancorp says total Puerto Rico government related
exposure continued to decline
* PREPA continued to make progress toward final
implementation of its restructuring support agreement by end of
2016
* OFG Bancorp says Q2 tangible book value per common share
increased to $14.96 from $14.68 in 1Q16
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
