BRIEF-Gentex Q2 earnings per share $0.30

July 22 Gentex Corp :
* Q2 gross margin improved to 39.4% from 38.4%
* Gentex reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.30
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $423.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $417 million
* Company intends to continue to repurchase additional
shares of its common stock in future depending on macroeconomic
issues
* Sees 2016 net sales in the range $1.68-$1.72
* 2016 forecast for total light vehicle production of 52.60
million
* Sees 2016 gross margin in the range 39 pct-39.5 percent
* FY 2016 revenue view $1.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
