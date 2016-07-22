版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 23日

BRIEF-Onconova adjusts pricing of rights offering

July 22 Onconova Therapeutics Inc :

* Subscription pricing is now $4.10 per unit

* Onconova adjusts pricing of rights offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

