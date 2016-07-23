版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 23日 星期六 09:15 BJT

BRIEF-First Bancshares Q2 earnings per share $0.47

July 22 First Bancshares Inc

* The First Bancshares, Inc. reports a 22% increase in quarterly net earnings and declares quarterly dividends

* Q2 earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.47

* Qtrlly net interest income increased $639,000 in quarterly comparison as interest income earned on a higher volume of loans

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐