公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一

BRIEF-Pharmaengine sayss Onivyde(r) regimen receives CHMP positive opinion

July 25 PharmaEngine Inc

* Pharmaengine announces Onivyde(r) regimen receives CHMP positive opinion for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer

* CHMP positive opinion for onivyde will now be reviewed by European Commission for marketing authorization in European Union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

