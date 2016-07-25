BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy sees 2016 capital expenditure budget of $45-$53 mln

July 25 Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd
* Announces closing of strategic acquisitions, new credit
facility and second quarter production
* Sees 2016 capital expenditure budget of between $45-$53
million
* Total aggregate cash consideration for Redwater
acquisition was $25.8 million
* 2016 guidance confirmed
* Says co's new bank line was put into place with a total
credit capacity of $120 million
* First half 2016 production of approximately 9,560 boe/d at
upper end of guidance range of 9,100 to 9,600 boe/d
* Cardium oil wells are expected to positively impact
production volumes in last half of 2016
* Previous borrowing base of $165 million has been reduced
to $120 million
* Average daily production through Q2 2016 was approximately
9,536 boe/d
* Bank line is comprised of a revolving credit facility in
amount of $110 million and a $10 million operating facility
* New bank facility lasts for a 364 day period and will be
subject to its next 364 day extension by May 26, 2017
