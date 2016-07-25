BRIEF-FMC accelerates battery grade lithium hydroxide expansion with multi-year supply agreement

July 25 Press Release

* Over next several years, fmc plans to further increase capacity of lithium hydroxide, raising co's annual output to at least 30,000 metric tons

* Fmc corporation accelerates battery grade lithium hydroxide expansion following execution of multi-year supply agreement with major manufacturer of electric vehicles

* Additional 4,000 metric ton expansion will come on line in 2017, raising company's total global lithium hydroxide capacity to 18,000 metric tons