BRIEF-Golden Star Q2 adjusted earnings $0.01/share

July 25 Golden Star Resources Ltd

* Golden Star reports second quarter 2016 results

* Golden Star Resources Ltd quarterly loss per share $0.08

* Golden Star Resources Ltd quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Gold production of 42,461 ounces during Q2 of 2016

* Remain on track to achieve full year production, cash operating cost and capital expenditure guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

