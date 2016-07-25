版本:
BRIEF-Systemax to sell German operations to Cancom SE

July 25 Systemax Inc

* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* "transaction will have a positive impact on future overall financial performance of our emea and consolidated operations"

* Systemax announces sale of german operations to cancom se Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

