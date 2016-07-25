BRIEF-Systemax to sell German operations to Cancom SE

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
July 25 Systemax Inc
* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* "transaction will have a positive impact on future overall financial performance of our emea and consolidated operations"
* Systemax announces sale of german operations to cancom se Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.