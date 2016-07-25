版本:
BRIEF-AerCap announces closing of $0.7 billion new credit facility

July 25 Aercap Holdings

* Aercap announces closing of $0.7 billion new credit facility

* Facility will primarily be used to acquire new narrowbody and widebody aircraft as they deliver from boeing and airbus through 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

