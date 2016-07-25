BRIEF-Verizon to buy Yahoo's operating business for $4.83 bln

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
July 25 Verizon Communications Inc :
* Verizon to acquire Yahoo's operating business
* Deal valued at approximately $4.83 billion
* Until closing, Yahoo will continue to operate independently
* Yahoo intends to return substantially all of its net cash to shareholders
* Verizon will generally issue cash-settled Verizon RSUs for Yahoo RSUs that are outstanding at close
* Goldman, Sachs & Co., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and PJT Partners are acting as financial advisors to Yahoo board and its strategic review committee
* Sale does not include Yahoo's cash, Alibaba shares, Yahoo Japan shares, Yahoo's convertible notes, certain minority investments, non-core patents
* Liontree Advisors, LLC, Allen & Company LLC, Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Guggenheim Securities, LLC acting as financial advisors to Verizon
* Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati And Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP are acting as legal advisors to Yahoo
* Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is independent legal advisor to Yahoo's strategic review committee
* Yahoo's Alibaba, Yahoo Japan stakes, non-core patents will continue to be held by Yahoo which will change its name and become a publicly traded investment co
* AOL's Tim Armstrong says "combining Verizon, AOL and Yahoo will create a new powerful competitive rival in mobile media"
* Yahoo will be integrated with AOL under Marni Walden, EVP and President of product innovation and new businesses organization at Verizon
* Deal expected to close in Q1 of 2017
* Yahoo's cash, shares in Alibaba, shares in Yahoo Japan, Yahoo's convertible notes, non-core patents will continue to be held by Yahoo
* Yahoo will provide additional information about investment company at a future date
* Combined, AOL and Yahoo will have more than 25 brands in its portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
