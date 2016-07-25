版本:
BRIEF-Golden Star to offer $30 mln shares

July 25 Golden Star Resources Ltd :

* Golden Star announces $30 million offering of common shares

* To use proceeds, proceeds from private offering of convertible senior to retire certain of its outstanding indebtedness

* To use proceeds to repurchase 5.0 pct convertible senior unsecured debentures due June 1, 2017, repaying medium term loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

