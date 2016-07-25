版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Golden Star to offer $65 mln senior notes

July 25 Golden Star Resources Ltd :

* Offering $65.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021

* Golden star announces $65 million private offering of convertible senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐