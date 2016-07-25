版本:
BRIEF-Applied Materials appoints Judy Bruner to its Board

July 25 Applied Materials Inc

* Appoints Judy Bruner to board of directors

* Says Bruner has also been appointed to serve as a member of audit committee of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

