UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
July 25 Kimberly-Clark Corp
* Clark announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.53
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $1.56
* Q2 sales $4.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.56 billion
* Clark corp says Q2 personal care segment sales of $2.3 billion decreased 1 percent
* Clark Corp says Q2 consumer tissue segment sales of $1.5 billion were essentially even with prior year
* Clark Corp - "Confirming our bottom-line earnings guidance for 2016"
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $6.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Clark Corp - organic sales growth is anticipated to be at low end of previously assumed range of 3 to 5 percent for full-year
* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $5.92 to $6.15
* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.95 to $6.15
* Clark - restructuring expected to complete by 2016 end, total costs anticipated to be toward high end of range of $130 to $160 million after tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.