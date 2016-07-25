版本:
中国
2016年 7月 25日

BRIEF-AngioDynamics names Michael Greiner as new CFO

July 25 AngioDynamics Inc :

* AngioDynamics appoints Michael C. Greiner as new chief financial officer

* Greiner most recently served as chief financial officer at extreme reach Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

