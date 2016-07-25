版本:
BRIEF-Merck designated breakthrough therapy by FDA and gets prime status from EMA for ebola vaccine

July 25 Merck & Co Inc

* Merck is responsible for research, development, manufacturing, and regulatory efforts in support of v920

* Merck receives breakthrough therapy designation from fda and prime status from ema for investigational ebola zaire vaccine (v920) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

