BRIEF-Bank Of Marin Bancorp Q2 EPS $0.79

July 25 Bank Of Marin Bancorp

* Board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on July 22, 2016

* Bank Of Marin Bancorp says net interest income totaled $17.2 million in q2 of 2016, compared to $18.6 million in prior quarter

* Bank Of Marin Bancorp reports quarterly earnings of $4.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

