BRIEF-Shore Bancshares announces stock repurchase plan

July 25 Shore Bancshares Inc

* Shore Bancshares announces stock repurchase plan

* To repurchase up to 400,000 shares, or about 3.2%, of 12.7 million outstanding shares of co's common stock

* Repurchase program will expire on April 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

