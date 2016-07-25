版本:
BRIEF-Aclaris Therapeutics completes enrollment of late stage study for skin disorder drug

July 25 Aclaris Therapeutics:

* Aclaris Therapeutics completes enrollment of phase 3 pivotal trials of A-101 for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (sk); provides update on clinical programs

* Expects to report initial results from wart-201 trial in q3 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

