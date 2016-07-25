版本:
BRIEF-Petmed Express posts Q1 earnings of $0.32/share

July 25 Petmed Express Inc:

* Petmed Express D/B/A 1-800-Petmeds announces its first quarter financial results and its $0.19 per share quarterly dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 sales $72.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $73.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

