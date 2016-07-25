版本:
BRIEF-Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Q2 loss per share $0.21

July 25 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

* Pacific Mercantile Bancorp reports second quarter 2016 operating results

* Q2 loss per share $0.21

* Pacific Mercantile Bancorp qtrly net interest income

$8.5 million versus $8.7 million in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

