2016年 7月 25日

BRIEF-Oak Ridge Financial Services Q2 EPS $0.26

July 25 Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc

* Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. announces second quarter 2016 net income, redemption of series A preferred stock

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

