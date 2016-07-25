版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一

BRIEF-Aphria secures $6 million loan facility planning for continued capacity growth

July 25 Aphria Inc Says Mortgage Facility Is For $3.8 Mln Bearing Interest At 3.95%, With A 20

* Year amortization and a 5-year term

* Aphria secures $6 million loan facility planning for continued capacity growth

* Year amortization and a 5-year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

