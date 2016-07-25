版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-Sierra Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.31

July 25 Sierra Bancorp :

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.31

* Sierra Bancorp reports earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

