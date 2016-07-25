版本:
BRIEF-Silicom Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63

July 25 Silicom Ltd :

* Silicom reports financial results for the 2nd quarter & 1st half of 2016

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 revenue $26 million versus $17.1 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

