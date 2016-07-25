版本:
2016年 7月 25日

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $1.03

July 25 Bank Of Hawaii Corp

* Bank of Hawaii Corporation second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bank of Hawaii Corp qtrly net interest income $106.5 million, compared with $100.8 million last year

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.48per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

