版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-Meta Financial Group reports Q3 earnings per share $1.04

July 25 Meta Financial Group Inc

* Reports results for 2016 fiscal third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $1.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income was $19.9 million in 2016 fiscal Q3, an improvement of $5.2 million, or 36%, compared to $14.7 million in Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐