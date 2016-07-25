版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer announce data from first cohort in Hemophilia B Phase 1/2 trial

July 25 Spark Therapeutics Inc

* Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer announce updated data from first cohort in Hemophilia B phase 1/2 trial demonstrating consistent, sustained therapeutic levels of factor ix activity

* To date, SPK-9001 has been well-tolerated and no subjects have needed, or received, immunosuppression Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐