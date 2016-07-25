版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 20:56 BJT

BRIEF-Focus Ventures completes credit facility extension

July 25 Focus Ventures Ltd

* Completed extension of $3.5 million loan facility; facility will now mature on September 30, 2019

* Focus completes credit facility extension

* In consideration for loan extension, company has issued to lenders 2.7 million common shares at a deemed price of Cdn.$0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐