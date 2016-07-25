版本:
BRIEF-VBI Vaccines names Francisco Diaz-Mitoma as chief medical officer

July 25 VBI Vaccines Inc :

* VBI Vaccines appoints Dr. Francisco Diaz-Mitoma as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

