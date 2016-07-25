版本:
BRIEF-Chembio Diagnostics says proposed public offering of shares

July 25 Chembio Diagnostics Inc

* Chembio Diagnostics announces proposed public offering of common shares

* Has commenced an underwritten public offering of $10.0 million of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

