UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
July 25 American Financial Group Inc :
* American Financial Group Inc enters into merger agreement with National Interstate; announces preliminary second quarter 2016 results
* Proposed transaction will not be subject to a financing condition
* NATL transaction would generate a non-core tax benefit of approximately $64 million to AFG at time it is consummated
* Q2 net earnings attributable to shareholders will include a non-core charge of $65 million related to Neon's exited lines of business
* Sees Q2 2016 core operating earnings per share $1.25 to $1.30
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.65
* Sees FY 2016 core operating earnings per share $5.35 to $5.75
* Purchase price to acquire National Interstate shares not currently owned by Great American will be approximately $320 million
* NATL special committee unanimously approves AFG's offer price of $32.00 per share and $0.50 per share pre-closing dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.