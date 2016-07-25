版本:
BRIEF-Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Q2 earnings $9.25/ share

July 25 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

* Q2 earnings per share $9.25

* Reports Record Second Quarter And Year-To-Date earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

