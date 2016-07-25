版本:
BRIEF-Magyar Bancorp Q3 earnings per share $0.04

July 25 Magyar Bancorp Inc

* Magyar bancorp, inc. Announces third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

