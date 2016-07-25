BRIEF-MutualFirst reports quarterly earnings of $0.55/share

July 25 MutualFirst Financial Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for Q2 of 2016 increased by $225,000 on a linked quarter basis and increased by $447,000

* Announces increased earnings in the second quarter of 2016