2016年 7月 25日

BRIEF-Franklin Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.36

July 25 Franklin Financial Services Corp

* Franklin financial reports second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

