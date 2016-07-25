版本:
BRIEF-Eastern Virginia Bankshares Q2 earnings per share $0.11

July 25 Eastern Virginia Bankshares Inc

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eastern virginia bankshares, inc. Releases second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

