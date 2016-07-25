版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces second quarter earnings results and stock repurchase plan

July 25 Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina

* Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina inc quarterly earnings per share $0.53

* Net interest income was $9.0 million for three months ended June 30, compared to $8.3 million for three months ended June 30, 2015

* Recently received regulatory acceptance for a stock repurchase program

* Up to $2 million will be allocated to repurchase company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐