BRIEF-Kandi's JC company signs sales agreement with Pang Da for 60,000 electric vehicles

July 25 Kandi Technologies

* Kandi's JV company signs framework sales agreement with Pang Da for 60,000 electric vehicles

* Kandi electric vehicles signed framework sales agreement with Pang Da Automobile to sell electric vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

