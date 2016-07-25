版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一

BRIEF-BNY Mellon announces public offering of depositary shares

July 25 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* Intends to use a portion of net proceeds from sale of depositary shares to repurchase up to $560 million of its common stock

* Bny mellon announces public offering of depositary shares representing interests in preferred stock

* Public offering of depositary shares with a liquidation preference of $100,000 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

