UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
July 25 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp
* Intends to use a portion of net proceeds from sale of depositary shares to repurchase up to $560 million of its common stock
* Bny mellon announces public offering of depositary shares representing interests in preferred stock
* Public offering of depositary shares with a liquidation preference of $100,000 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.