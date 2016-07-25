版本:
BRIEF-Greene County Bancorp posts qtrly earnings per share $0.27

July 25 Greene County Bancorp Inc :

* Greene County Bancorp Inc reports 24.7 pct increase in net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.27

* Qtrly net interest income $6.9 million versus $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

