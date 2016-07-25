版本:
BRIEF-Frequency Electronics posts qtrly loss per share $0.01

July 25 Frequency Electronics Inc :

* Frequency Electronics Inc announces fiscal year 2016 results

* FY earnings per share $0.11

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly revenues $14.2 million versus $19.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

