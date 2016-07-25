版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 23:36 BJT

BRIEF-Severn Bank names Paul Susie Chief Financial Officer

July 25 Severn Bancorp Inc:

* Severn Bank appoints Paul B. Susie Chief Financial Officer

* Susie was previously with Hopkins Federal Savings Bank in position of Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐