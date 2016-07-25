版本:
BRIEF-Glen Burnie Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.11

July 25 Glen Burnie Bancorp

* Qtrly net interest income after provision for credit losses was $2.7 million compared to $2.6 million in 2015

* Glen burnie bancorp releases 2Q 2016 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

