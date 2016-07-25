版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一

BRIEF-China Goldcorp provides corporate update

July 25 China Goldcorp Ltd

* China Goldcorp provides corporate update

* Terminated share exchange agreement dated Dec 18, 2013 with, among others, International Explorers & Prospectors and Explorers Alliance

* Says has been advised that it is not meeting NEX and TSXV requirements for distribution

* Says NEX and TSXV have placed company on notice for distribution requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

