BRIEF-Northwest Bancshares reports Q2 loss per share of $0.07

July 25 Northwest Bancshares Inc :

* Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results and quarterly dividend

* Q2 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 loss per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income increased by $14.5 million, or 23.3%, to $76.7 million for quarter ended june 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

